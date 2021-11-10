Kerala police may have nabbed Maoists wanted in Karnataka

Local police keeping their fingers crossed as there is no official communication

Kerala police are believed to have arrested suspected Maoists B.G. Krishnamurthy and Savithri on November 9. Both are wanted by Karnataka in connection with various Naxal-related cases.

A senior police officer in Chikkamagaluru said the duo had been arrested by Kerala police. However, there has been no official communication from Kerala so far.

Karnataka Government had announced a cash award of ₹5 lakh for information on the whereabouts of Krishnamurthy.

Krishnamurthy, a native of Sringeri, had been part of a Save Kudremukh campaign and other such campaigns in the Malnad region since 2000, after his studies. He is said to be leading the Naxals in Karnataka. He had moved to the neighbouring State of Kerala some years ago. He had skipped his father’s funeral in 2018.

Savithri, a native of Kalasa, is named in more than 20 cases in Karnataka.