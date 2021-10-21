Journalist and his father acquitted of charge of links with Maoists

Anti Naxal Force had searched their house in March 2012

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge B.B. Jakati acquitted journalist Vittala Malekudiya and his father Lingappa, who had been accused of links with Maoists, on October 21.

In March 2012, Anti Naxal Force (ANF) personnel searched the house of Malekudiya in Kutlur of Belthangady taluk, on the fringes of Kudremukh National Park, in Dakshina Kannada district and seized, among other things, a book on Bhagat Singh and some articles related to Maoist activities. ANF Sub-Inspector R. Sachin Lawrence arrested Vittala, who was then a journalism student, and his father.

Further investigation was carried out by Belthangady Circle Inspector Bhaskar Rai and a chargesheet was filed by then Assistant Superintendent of Police Anuchet. The duo were booked under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.