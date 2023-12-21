December 21, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government will restart COVID-19 vaccination that had come to a standstill in the last eight months. Announcing this after a meeting on December 21 with members of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and officials, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said although the situation in Karnataka is not alarming as of now, it is the responsibility of all citizens to follow precautions. “Three persons have died in Bengaluru since December 15, and COVID was not the only cause of death. They had multiple comorbidities, and COVID was an incidental finding,” he said.

“I have given strict instructions to officials to ensure that the lapses that occurred in the management of COVID during the previous government’s regime should not be repeated. Oxygen and ventilator beds should be made available based on requirement. The Health and Medical Education departments should work in coordination to ensure that none of these are lacking,” he said.

Asserting that Karnataka will not wait for Central supplies of vaccine, the Chief Minister said, “We will restart immunisation of all those who are still unvaccinated so that they are protected from severe disease. Vaccination may not prevent infection, but it will protect the person from getting a severe form of the disease. Karnataka will procure vaccine stocks on its own without waiting for Central supplies.”

Cabinet sub-committee

Asked if vaccination would be provided free of cost, Mr Siddaramaiah said a cabinet sub-committee that will be set up to monitor the COVID situation in coordination with the TAC and this committee will take a call on that. “This cabinet sub-committee will visit hospitals once in two-three days, and take timely decisions as and when required for proper management,” he said.

In the event of a surge and if the situation demands, dedicated hospitals will be identified for treatment of COVID patients. “These dedicated facilities will be fully equipped to admit, isolate and treat COVID patients,” said the Chief Minister without specifying whether private hospitals will also be roped in.

Giving out the number of people infected, the Chief Minister said, “The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing again. As many as 51,214 cases have been detected globally in the last one week. An average of 310 cases are reported in India every day. Currently, Karnataka has 92 active cases.”

While Kerala has the highest number with 2,041 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 77, Maharashtra has 35, Goa has 23 and Gujarat has 12.

“Of the 92 active COVID cases in Karnataka, 80 are from Bengaluru while five cases were reported in Mysuru, three in Ballari and one case each in Ramanagara and Mandya. Of these, while 72 are under home isolation, 20 have been hospitalised. Of the 20, seven are being treated in the ICU. All the seven have comorbidities,” he said.

Covid testing being ramped up in Karnataka

Reiterating that COVID testing will be ramped up in Karnataka, Mr Siddaramaiah said 5,000 tests (3,500 RTPCR and 1,500 Rapid Antigen Tests) will be conducted across the State from December 23. “Of these, 1,500 will be in Bengaluru. Border districts have been instructed to conduct more tests,” he said.

Karnataka CM says — Do not panic

Calling upon people not to panic, the Chief Minister said it is advisable for all, especially the elderly and those with comorbidities, to take precaution. “People should compulsorily mask up in crowded places and indoor gatherings. This is in the interest of people’s own health,” he said.

He added that genome sequencing of samples of those who have died, those with co-morbidities, those with a history of foreign travel will be done in the event of a surge reported from a cluster or a particular region.