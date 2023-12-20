Fresh COVID cases in southern states worry public, medical officials

December 20, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR/ANANTAPUR

As Covid-19 gradually makes a reappearance, fear grips Chittoor district, which recorded the highest number of casualties due to the pandemic in the State during its first and second waves in 2020-21.

Senior medical officers observed that though there are no official guidelines to the district headquarters so far, all the medical and paramedical staff from the primary health centre level to the district hospital are prepared for any eventuality.

Surge of Ayyappa devotees

In this light, officials are concerned as Chittoor district is the prime transit route between the southern and northern states, and with Sabarimala season round the corner, a fleet of vehicles transporting the Ayyappa devotees will cross the national highways in the district, the devotees usually take a break in the combined Chittoor district to visit temples at Tirumala, Tirupati, Kanipakam, and Srikalahasti before resuming their journey.

Over 7,000 people, mostly daily-wage workers, migrant workers, and students, shuttle between Kuppam, Bengaluru and Kolar, commuting in various trains and buses. Similarly, the commuter movement will run high between Madanapalle of Annamayya district and Bengaluru and other cities of Karnataka; thus Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, which border Karnataka, will see a surge in daily commuters between the two states.

Reports of a Covid-related casualty in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with as many as 79 fresh cases on Wednesday raises concern among the medical authorities in the Rayalaseema districts. Similarly, reports of 18 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday spread fear within the bordering villages of Chittoor district.

In Anantapur, the district medical and health authorities convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday and decided to keep a 30-bed ward ready at the General Hospital, besides alerting all the staff at the PHCs, and community health centres in the district to prepare for testing as and when required. Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr. Venkateswarulu and District Medical and Health Officer E.B. Devi said that though the situation was not yet alarming, precautionary measures were being taken.

Meanwhile, District Medical and Health Officer (Tirupati) Dr. U. Srihari said that the entire medical administration were prepared, however, as of now there was no stock for conducting the RTPCR tests in the district.