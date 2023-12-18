COVID-19 scare: Masks mandatory for seniors, people with comorbidities and those with COVID-19 like symptoms in Karnataka

December 18, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

In the wake of COVID-19 scare in Kerala following the detection of a sub-variant, the Karnataka government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places for people above 60 years, those with comorbidities like heart and kidney disease, and those with COVID-19 like symptoms of cold and cough, as a precautionary measure to combat the infection.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, during his visit to Kodagu, said the measures include escalating testing for individuals displaying symptoms and suspected cases. Additionally, there will be increased surveillance in border districts. Officials have been directed to closely monitor the situation across the State, he said.

No restrictions on movement, gatherings

“There is no reason for worrying, and at present, there is no necessity for imposing any restrictions on movement or gatherings. The situation is not serious and warranted to take certain strict measures. The recommended groups have to wear masks and the health authorities need to be on alert. I don’t see any reason for imposing curbs at this juncture. The government will issue an advisory soon,” Mr. Gundu Rao said.

The Minister said the State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that consists of experts had convened a meeting and discussed measures that are to be taken in view of the fresh scare. Wearing of masks, surveillance in border districts and increasing tests had been recommended. COVID-19 TAC will again meet on Tuesday, December 19, the minister said.

“Enhanced surveillance measures should be implemented in border districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Chamarajanagar, which share borders with Kerala. Depending on the situation, the government will determine the necessary additional actions to be implemented,” Mr. Gundu Rao said.

Increased testing

The Minister said he has asked hospitals to increase the tests to find out the rate of infection in the community. Only the tests can confirm whether the infection was spreading and accordingly steps can be taken, he observed. “I have asked for more tests. People with respiratory illnesses are recommended to undergo COVID-19 tests. The positivity rate can be known only with tests. People with symptoms are advised to undergo tests,” he replied to queries.

When reporters asked whether there will be any imposition of restrictions on Ayyappa pilgrims returning from Kerala, Rao said that at present, there are no restrictions on the movement or gathering of people.