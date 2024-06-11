GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Karnataka recorded unprecedented peak electricity demand of 17,220 MW on February 17 this year, says Energy Minister K.J. George

The highest energy consumption in Karnataka — 332 Million Units (MU) — was recorded on April 5

Published - June 11, 2024 09:56 am IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of electricity transmission towers and wires at Pavagada in Karnataka. Strategic use of renewable and non-renewable energy sources helped the State meet higher energy demand during the peak summer months in 2024. 

A file photo of electricity transmission towers and wires at Pavagada in Karnataka. Strategic use of renewable and non-renewable energy sources helped the State meet higher energy demand during the peak summer months in 2024.  | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

Karnataka recorded an unprecedented peak electricity demand of 17,220 Megawatts (MW) on February 17 this year. Further, the highest energy consumption in the State — 332 Million Units (MU) — was recorded on April 5, Energy Minister K. J. George revealed on June 10.

Explaining how Karnataka shielded itself from the nationwide power crisis, Mr. George said that strategic use of renewable and non-renewable energy sources helped the State meet higher energy demand during the peak summer months. Power consumption spiked between the months of March and May due to high temperature.

Following a shortage of electricity in 2023, the Energy Department had made power swapping arrangements with other States.

“The State had swapped power with Uttar Pradesh during the pre-solar and post-solar hours to an extent of 300MW to 600MW from October 2023 to May 2024. This power is to be returned to Uttar Pradesh from June 16 to September 30,” the Minister said.

“A similar arrangement was made with Punjab for a quantum of 500MW of round-the-clock ( RTC) power from November 2023 to May 2024. The same will be returned from June 16 – September 30,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / power (infrastructure) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.