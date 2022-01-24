Karnataka prepares for low-key Republic Day celebrations

The Republic Day Parade at Manekshaw Parade Ground on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, will be a low-key affair due to the ongoing third wave of the pandemic. This will be the first time the incumbent Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the Republic Day parade, unfurl the national flag and address the State. Mr. Gehlot took over as Governor in July 2021.

While no members of the public will be allowed to attend the parade this year, restrictions are also in place for invitees. The district administration has also limited invitees, including public representatives and senior bureaucrats, to 200, apart from those participating in the parade and media representatives, said Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday. “We have organised seating arrangements to ensure social distancing; wearing masks is mandatory. We request all those attending to cooperate with marshals who will be deployed to ensure COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour,” he said.

The event will be telecast on Doordarshan and streamed live online.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the Governor will receive a Guard of Honour from a total of 21 teams from the Karnataka State Reserve Police, Border Security Force, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, Dog Squad, Traffic Wardens, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, among others. “There has been a new practice introduced recently where police teams from other States participate in the R-Day parade. This year Andhra Pradesh Police will be part of our parade,” he said.

The Parade Grounds will turn into a security fortress. A total of 1,400 security personnel from KSRP, CAR and Garuda forces will be deployed to secure the event. Police have made traffic diversions during the event and advised commuters to avoid Infantry Road and Cubbon Road during the first half of Wednesday.