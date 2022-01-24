Bengaluru

Full dress rehearsal for 2022 Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

Personnel waiting to participate in the full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 

Armed personnel are rehearsing for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru. This year, the event is being organised in the backdrop of a rise in Covid-19 cases, which is being referred to as the third wave of the pandemic.

A full dress rehearsal was carried out on January 24 followed by a test for Covid-19 for every participant.

On January 25, the ground will be sanitised by the army in preparation for the parade on January 26 morning.

 

The full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022.

The full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The heat gets to one of the personnel at the full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022.

The heat gets to one of the personnel at the full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade was followed by submission of swab sample for Covid-19 test, at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground, in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022.

The full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade was followed by submission of swab sample for Covid-19 test, at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground, in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 


