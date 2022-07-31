Tourism conclave in Ramanagaram gets warm response

District administration presents prominent tourist places in four different clusters

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan taking a ride on a coracle, at Cauvery river, near Sangam in Ramanagaram after inaugurating the Ramanagaram Tourism Investors Conclave 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The stakeholders responded positively to the efforts by Ramanagaram district administration to showcase the tourism investment potential of this district as a large number of key players in hospitality, adventure, and eco tourism sectors turned up for the tourism conclave held in Galibore on Friday.

Said to be the first-ever district-level tourism conclave, the event saw participation of rock climbing experts, facilitators of agri and culture tourism, besides representatives from hotel chains and associations.

The tiny district of Ramanagaram houses varied tourist spots ranging from rock climbing to water sports, ancient temples, cultural abodes, forest, geographical indication-based Channapatna wooden toys and South Asia’s biggest silk industry on the one hand, and its proximity to Bengaluru on the other.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also in-charge of Ramanagaram district, noted that the district administration was trying to project Ramanagaram as a place for stressed out Bengalureans to relax for a day or two without having to travel long distance.

He pointed out that English movie Passage to India, Bollywood classic Sholay, and Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar’s evergreen Bangarada Manushya and Huliya Haalina Mevu were shot here.

Presenting the tourism potential of the district, Ramanagaram Deputy Commissioner Avinash Menon said the tourist places in the district had been broadly categorised into four circuits covering 21 prominent areas – Manchanabele dam, Kanva reservoir, Iggaluru dam and Sangama.

Famous tourist spots like Savanadurga hills, vulture sanctuary, Janapada Loka, Mekedatu, Sangama, Kanva reservoir, Thippagondanahalli reservoir, Manchanabele reservoir, Revana Siddeshwara Betta and Ramadevara Betta were among these clusters.

Giving a brief description of tourist clusters, Mr. Menon said the uniqueness of the tourism potential of Ramanagaram was the variety that it offered. The district which was ruled by Hoysala, Rashtrakoota and Mysuru dynasties also houses the birth place of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda, he pointed out.

The district also boasted of a winery with wine tasting facility. It is also a prominent producer of silk, mango and banana, he said and pointed out that an integrated textiles park too would come up in the district.

He said the district administration would ensure that a single-window clearance scheme would be in place for investors and operators in the tourism sector.

The district administration also focused its attention at the conclave on agri tourism that would not only give a first hand experience of farming to urbanites, but also help boost the income of farmers.

Will Ramanagaram host national open water swimming championship?

The Swimming Federation of India is open to the idea of having a national open water swimming championship in Ramanagaram, according to the representatives of adventure tourism sector.

Participating in the Ramanagaram district tourism enclave, they said that a communication in this regard was expected to reach the authorities soon. While they had already identified Kanva reservoir for it, a couple of more spots were also expected to be identified, they noted. Similarly, the Ramanagaram district was expected to host a mega rock climbing event by December.

Prominent tourist attractions

Channapatna toys

Silk industry

Ramadevara Betta, Revana Siddeshwara Betta & Savanadurga Hills

Kanva, Manchanabele, Thippagondanahalli and Iggaluru dams

Sangama and Mekedatu water spots

Janapada Loka folklore museum

Galibore nature camp

Vulture sanctuary

Winery