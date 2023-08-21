Karnataka government to shift proposed medical college from Ramanagara to Kanakapura

August 21, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has decided to set up the medical college, which was earlier proposed to be constructed on the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science campus (RGUHS) at Ramanagara, to Kanakapura.

As announced in the State Budget, the government is all set to construct the medical college in Kanakapura and has started ground work to identify the land needed.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, speaking to the media, in Bengaluru on Monday after a meeting with department and RGUHS officials to discuss the campus construction issue, said: “Ramanagara will have only the admin block of the university.” Justifying the decision to shift the college to Kanakapura, the Minister said: “The previous BJP government had shifted the college sanctioned for Kanakapura to Chickballapur.”

A State delegation headed by Mr. Patil is meeting the Union Health Minister on Tuesday requesting him to sanction an All India Institute of Medical Sciences for Raichur. “The Chief Minister has already written a letter to him,” the Minister said.