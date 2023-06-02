Tertiary-level super speciality hospitals in five divisions: Sharan Prakash Patil

June 02, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Bengaluru

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said tertiary-level super speciality hospitals will be started in all five divisions of the State.

Speaking to media during his visit to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Thursday, he said, “To provide quality treatment affordable to the public is our government’s priority. Already, we have tertiary level super speciality hospital in Bengaluru with Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). We will build these hospitals in cities like Mysuru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Ballari in other divisions from our department.”

However, due to the freebies announced by the state government and the financial liability, the Minister expressed scepticism in opening new government medical colleges in all the remaining eight districts in the next five years.

“Last time our government was in power, we decided to build a medical college in each district. Currently, there are 22 government medical colleges in the state. We don’t know how many new colleges we can build now. Therefore, we needed to discuss establishing new government medical colleges with the Chief Minister.” he said.