CM says RGUHS will be renamed after Kengal Hanumanthaiya

March 28, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - BENGALURU

In an yet another political move towards wooing the Vokkaliga community ahead of Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced that the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), that controls all the medical colleges in the State, will be renamed after the late former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiya.

Mr. Bommai announced the proposal while laying the foundation for the university campus in Archakarahalli of Ramanagara from where the former CM hails.

“Whose name other than that of son of the soil Kengal Hanumanthaiya, who is also the architect of Vidhana Soudha, can be best suited for the university,” the CM asked. The location for the proposed university campus is just around 10 km from Lakkappanadoddi, which is the birth place of Kengal Hanumanthaiya.

“The proposal to rename RGUHS was mooted by Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan who is in-charge of Ramanagara district. I will direct the authorities concerned to bring the proposal before the University’s Syndicate immediately,” the CM said.

He described Mr. Hanumanthaiah as a towering personality who participated in the freedom struggle as well as the movement for state re-organisation. “He is a great person who provided strong leadership to the State and worked for its comprehensive development as Chief Minister and contributed immensely to the development of railways in Karnataka as the Union Railways Minister. He is also a close associate of my father,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that efforts were on for the last 16 years to set up the university campus in Ramanagara. He said Ramanagara will become a major health centre as the campus will have a 1,000-bed hospital, medical college and a medical research centre

Wooing the community

Only a few days ago, the government had announced an increase in reservation to the Vokkaliga community along with Lingayats. Now, the decision to rename the RGUHS after Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who is a community icon, is being seen as an attempt to further reach out to the community in this district which has a dominant presence of Vokkaligas and remained politically elusive for the BJP.

Ramanagara constituency is currently represented by Anitha Kumaraswamy, the wife of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Their son Nikhil is set to contest from here.