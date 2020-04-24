Karnataka

Karnataka government extends help to writers, artistes

Professional artistes and writers can now expect government help as it has decided to make a one-time payment of ₹2,000 to help them survive the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Kannada and Culture Department has sought a list of artistes, theatre persons and writers facing hard times during the lockdown from all districts and academies, who will have to call for applications in each district and finalise the list and submit by April 29. At a recent meeting chaired by Minister C.T. Ravi, it was decided that ₹2,000 would be paid to artistes and writers in distress.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has agreed to provide a special grant of ₹2 crore for this. Professional artistes who have worked for at least a decade and are in distress are eligible. Those getting monthly pension and government employees do not qualify.

