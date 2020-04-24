Karnataka government extends help to writers, artistes

Professional artistes and writers can now expect government help as it has decided to make a one-time payment of ₹2,000 to help them survive the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Kannada and Culture Department has sought a list of artistes, theatre persons and writers facing hard times during the lockdown from all districts and academies, who will have to call for applications in each district and finalise the list and submit by April 29. At a recent meeting chaired by Minister C.T. Ravi, it was decided that ₹2,000 would be paid to artistes and writers in distress.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has agreed to provide a special grant of ₹2 crore for this. Professional artistes who have worked for at least a decade and are in distress are eligible. Those getting monthly pension and government employees do not qualify.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.