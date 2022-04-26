Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai saved from minor mishap

Timely action by a farmer and a police officer saved Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from a minor mishap at Kodaganur village in Vijayapura district

Timely action by a farmer and a police officer saved Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from a minor mishap at Kodaganur village in Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

Mr. Bommai patted a bull and applied tilak to its forehead. Then he moved to do the same to another bull. But the first animal got agitated and tried to escape.

The farmer who had brought the pair to the venue pulled its nose string to hold the bull steady. The CM stretched his hand to touch the bull again. This time, the bull charged at Mr. Bommai.

The farmer jumped ahead and controlled the bull. A police officer standing nearby caught hold of the bull by its horn. The CM also took two steps back and moved away.

A day after the State Government mandated wearing masks in public places, most leaders violated that rule. They also violated the rule of social distancing by two feet that was included in the Chief Secretary’s letter dated April 25.

There were around 60 leaders on the stage where Mr. Bommai spoke. But no one was wearing masks. Only police and some other officers were wearing masks. No people’s representative was seen wearing masks.

Bheemanagouda Paragonda, Athani-based lawyer and Congress leader, has written to the Chief Secretary and other officers asking them to take action against the CM and other leaders for flouting the norms.