No need to panic about COVID-19 situation in Karnataka, says CM

‘Though there has been a sudden increase in the number of cases in eight countries neighbouring India and in some States, there is no cause for alarm in Karnataka’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the launch of the Budihal-Peerapur lift irrigation scheme in Kodaganur village in Vijayapura district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There is no cause of panic as the rise in COVID-19 cases is only minimal, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“Though there has been a sudden increase in the number of cases in eight countries neighbouring India and in some States, there is no cause for alarm in Karnataka. No one has been admitted for COVID-19 related complications in Karnataka till now. There is no need to panic. But we need to be careful,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a video conference of all Chief Ministers on April 27. He is expected to give several instructions and issue some guidelines on battling the epidemic,” the CM said.

He defended the tough rules implemented by the State Government to curb the spread of the epidemic, saying the State would take all precautions to keep the situation under control.

Later, at Kodaganur, Mr. Bommai said the party would try to provide representation to all districts while forming the next Cabinet. Asked about Vijayapura remaining unrepresented in the Cabinet till now, the CM said that some political factors influenced some decisions. “However, our focus will be to give representation to all parts of the State in the next reshuffle,” he said.

The CM launched the works for laying the pipeline networks for the Boodihal-Peerapur lift irrigation scheme, aimed at providing irrigation facilities to 50,000 acres in Devara Hipparagi and Muddebihal taluks.

The first part of the scheme, including construction of raising mains and delivery chambers, is complete. The ₹840 crore scheme will be completed on schedule, the CM said.