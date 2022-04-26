Follow COVID-19 norms strictly, Udupi DC tells people

‘The Udupi administration will actively involve itself in enforcing the Karnataka Government directives’

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Tuesday urged the general public to strictly follow the government guidelines issued on Monday regarding compulsory wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters at Kundapur, Mr. Rao said the district administration would actively involve in enforcing the government directive. He urged people to voluntarily follow the guidelines.

The DC said COVID-19 vaccination drive was a success in Udupi district with complete vaccination of the first dose and 95% vaccination of the second dose. Those who have not yet obtained the second dose, should come forward to avail the same, he said, adding the administration would actively promote precautionary dose also.

Mr. Rao said private medical education institutions were asked to arrange sufficient doses of vaccine for the precautionary dose during a virtual meeting. Vaccination was the weapon to fight COVID-19, the DC said.

He also urged people with COVID-19 symptoms to get themselves tested and undergo the isolation process. Those testing positive should undergo treatment immediately in the initial stages itself to prevent the further spread of the pandemic, he said.

Additional DC Veena, Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, Tahsildar Kiran Gowraiah and others were present.