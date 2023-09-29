HamberMenu
Karnataka bandh | Dakshina Kannada, Udupi remain unaffected

All the 340 private city bus services to areas in Mangaluru and outskirts also remained operational

September 29, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Movement of private buses as usual at service bus stand in Mangaluru during Karnataka Bundh on September 29, 2023.

Movement of private buses as usual at service bus stand in Mangaluru during Karnataka Bundh on September 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts remained unaffected by the Karnataka bandh call against release of Cauvery water, as buses operated in a normal manner. Educational institutions, shops and business establishments also remained open as usual.

All the 340 private city bus services to areas in Mangaluru and outskirts also remained operational. “We have expressed moral support for the bandh. But we have operated services as we did not want people, visiting the city for health and educational services, to get affected,” said President of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association Aziz Parthipady.

Normal operation of private city buses was also seen in Udupi. Rajaverma Ballal, President of Canara Bus Owners Association, said there was not disruption in the service of private buses operating from Mangaluru to Udupi, Bantwal, Uppinangady, Puttur and Moodbidri.

Vehicular movement as usual at clock tower circle in Mangaluru during Karnataka Bundh on September 29, 2023.

Vehicular movement as usual at clock tower circle in Mangaluru during Karnataka Bundh on September 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Manager Rajesh Shetty said KSRTC buses were operating without disruptions. “Of the eight Rajahamsa and Executive Class buses bound towards Bengaluru, only seven operated in the morning. The eighth bus was cancelled for want of passengers,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said the Executive Class bus leaving to Chennai in the afternoon would be curtailed in Bengaluru. “We are in constant touch with police. In case of any problem, we will cancel trips,” Mr. Shetty said. Some of the buses bound to Mangaluru from Bengaluru were late by a couple of hours on Friday, September 29, morning as there was traffic blockade in the ghat.

