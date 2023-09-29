Karnataka bandh live updates | Normal life, transport services disrupted in the State

The Karnataka bandh is being supported numerous organisations, such as public and private transportation unions, private school administrations, the film industry, as well as hotel and restaurant associations

September 29, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

People in most parts of Karnatakaa woke up to a day of disrupted services on Friday, September 29, as Kannada and farmer groups have called for a Karnataka Bandh over the inter-state Cauvery river water dispute.

Most modes of transport including State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses are fewer and far in between. Autorickshaws and cabs in the capital city of Bengaluru are also not in usual numbers. While grocery shops were open mainly in residential areas, most of the other commercial establishments remained closed. A holiday has been declared to schools and colleges in Bengaluru city.

Meanwhile, Kannada activists have taken to the streets in various parts of the city staging protests, blocking roads. While no violence or untoward incident has been reported till now, police are not allowing any protests to be held in the city except in Freedom Park. They are detaining activists staging protests and transporting them out of the protest site.

Most of them will be dropped off at Freedom Park, the designated site for all protests in the city, sources said. City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has clamped prohibitory orders in the city.

Follow the live updates: