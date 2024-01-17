GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Investigation into Belagavi stripping case in final stage, govt. tells Karnataka High Court

January 17, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the High Court of Karnataka.

A view of the High Court of Karnataka. | Photo Credit:

The State government on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that the investigation into the Belagavi stripping incident is in the final stage and the probe report would be submitted before the jurisdictional court by the end of January.

Also, the government said the victim woman had not accepted the land offered as compensation through the Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation at a village far away from her place and sought the grant of land near her village, and her request was under activer consideration of the authorities.

ALSO READ
Belagavi stripping case | Victim’s plight worse than what Draupadi faced, says Karnataka HC

Accepting these statements, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishan S. Dixit adjourned further hearing by three weeks on a PIL petition, suo motu initiated by the court soon after the incident in December last year, and asked the government to submit further status report.

The court, on December 12, 2023, had suo motu taken cognisance of the incident and barred the national and regional television channels from telecasting any interview or interaction with the woman to protect her dignity as some crew members were found recording her visuals when Minister for Woman and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar had met the victim.

Later, the court on December 16 directed that no person, individual, group, association or political party should visit the victim at the hospital without the prior written permission of the medical officer.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / Caste violence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.