KIA Terminal 2 to handle international flights from August 31 in Bengaluru

Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures through 27 airlines (25 international carriers and 2 Indian)

August 30, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
International operations will be exclusive to T2, while domestic operations at KIA in Bengaluru will be divided between T1 and T2.

International operations will be exclusive to T2, while domestic operations at KIA in Bengaluru will be divided between T1 and T2. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Terminal 2 (T2) at the Kempegowda International Airport will commence international operations on August 31. According to BIAL, the airport operator, passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal. IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.

On August 31, all international flights departing and arriving from 10.45 a.m. onwards will operate from T2.

Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures through 27 airlines (25 international carriers and 2 Indian).

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “The commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 represents a major milestone for BLR airport. With this move, international operations will be exclusive to T2, while our domestic operations will be divided between T1 and T2.”

T2 is designed to handle increased passenger traffic efficiently and with its modern infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and passenger-centric amenities, it aims to offer a comfortable and seamless travel experience for all passengers.

The terminal features spacious check-in counters and self-baggage drop counters to facilitate swift and hassle-free check-in processes. Passengers arriving at T2 can expect easy transfers, streamlined immigration and customs procedures.

T2 offers a multitude of choices when it comes to retail and F&B with focus on catering to the global traveller. T2 features an international lounge that allows travellers to relax, recharge, or attend to their work in a comfortable setting.

Access to T2

To enhance accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4-km-long access road, called the ‘Terminal Boulevard’, was inaugurated earlier this year. This road connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signal. Passengers arriving at T2 can be conveniently picked up in the parking area. Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience.

