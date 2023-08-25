HamberMenu
KIA gets elevated walkway for passengers and visitors at Bengaluru airport

The walkway features travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators

August 25, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A new elevated walkway for the convenience of passengers and visitors has been opened at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The new walkway connects Terminal 1 to P4 parking.

The 420-metre walkway is designed to deliver a seamless experience to pedestrians who are walking either towards Terminal 1 or towards P4 parking. The walkway features travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators.

Airport operator BIAL claims that the design prioritises accessibility, user-friendly for senior citizens, and persons with reduced mobility (PRM). The walkway has adequate lighting throughout the night to ensure a secure and comfortable environment. Passengers can use the fully covered and climate-protected walkway in all weather conditions.

