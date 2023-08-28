HamberMenu
Air India to shift all flight operations to KIA’s T2 

August 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Air India to shift flight operations to T2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Thursday

Air India to shift flight operations to T2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Thursday | Photo Credit: File Photo

Air India, will shift its flight operations from Terminal-1 to Terminal-2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from August 31.

“From 00:01 hrs of August 31, all Air India operations, domestic and international, will operate to and from Terminal 2 of the airport except for AI176 from San Francisco, which will land at Terminal-1 on August 31,” Air India said.

Air India added that it is making every effort to ensure the transition experience is smooth and convenient for its passengers.

“As part of its proactive initiatives, Air India is reaching out to its passengers through different communication platforms to keep them informed,” it added. For further details contact : 0124 264 1407, 020 2623 1407, 020 26231407.

