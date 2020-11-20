Idol found damaged

An idol of Goddess Kali was found damaged at the historic Hoysala temple at Doddagaddavalli near Hassan on Friday. The temple, a monument of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), was built in the 12th century.
The incident came to light on Friday morning when local people visited the temple. It is suspected that miscreants vandalised the idol in search of hidden treasure. Lack of staff members to secure the monuments is said to be the reason for the incident.
Shivakant Bajpai, Superintending Archaeologist of Bengaluru Circle, told The Hindu that he learnt about the incident and he was on the way to the site. “I have spoken to Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda about the incident and we will definitely take action against those who did it”, he said.
The officer said a permanent staff was posted for the monument.
