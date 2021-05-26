Horatti mourns Doreswamy’s demise

Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has mourned the demise of freedom fighter and Gandhian H.S. Doreswamy and termed it a great loss to the nation.

In a condolence message, Mr. Horatti recalled Doreswamy’s fighting spirit till his last days, his recent meeting with him and also the letter Mr. Doreswamy had written to him seeking his intervention in a case of exploitation of a farmer, who was being made to run from pillar to post.

Mr. Horatti has said that Doreswamy had been passionate about social justice and from the days of freedom fight to the recent agitations had retained the fighting spirit. He was a link between the younger generation and the Gandhians. Till his last days he took active part in agitations against corruption, farmers’ exploitation and land grabbing. “In his death Karnataka has lost a great fighter and it is a great loss to Kannadigas”, he has said.

Recalling his meeting with Mr. Doreswamy on April 10 last year at his residence on his 103rd birthday, Mr. Horatti has said that the centenarian’s life and fighting spirit should be a model for the younger generation.