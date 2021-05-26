Karnataka

H.S. Doreswamy: A fighter till the end

1/13

Other Slideshows

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passed away in Bengaluru on May 26, 2021. He was 104-years old.

H.S. Doreswamy: A fighter till the end

People move to safer places from flood-hit Holi Bhosga village on the banks of Bhima in Kalaburagi district.

In pictures | Floods ravage Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

An employee prays as his bus proceeds to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on June 8, 2020. The temple will open to general public on June 11. Lord Venkateshwara temple will be open to locals alone for the next few days as a test run, before welcoming pilgrims.

Coronavirus | Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal

Photo finish: A pair of buffaloes and their jockey race to the finish point at Paivalike near Kasaragod in Kerala.

Buffaloes, the ultimate stars of Karnataka’s Kambala race

Bed of roses: Sacks of short-stemmed roses, which are sold through the year, at the flower market in Bengaluru’s K.R. Market. Business here begins as early as 2 a.m. every day.

The curious case of roses at Bengaluru’s K.R. Market

Mining memories: Every year, on All Souls Day, November 2, Kolar Gold Fields springs to life. Families visit the graveyards to pay homage to their ancestors who spent their lives working in this once-prosperous mines that produced an estimated 800 tonnes of gold for more than a century.

Bengaluru’s Kolar Gold Fields: Vestiges of the golden past

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY