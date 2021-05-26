H.S. Doreswamy: A fighter till the end

1/13

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passed away in Bengaluru on May 26, 2021. He was 104-years old. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy beat at his home after being disharged from hospital on May 19, 2021. The 104-year-old Gandhian recently recovered from COVID-19. Photo: Special Arrangement

On the last day of 2009, H.S. Doreswamy is seen alone waiting for the bus. It was more than a quarter of an hour-long wait for this veteran before he boarded a vehicle at a Jayanagar bus stop. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

H.S. Doreswamy, with his wife Lalithamma, being felicitated during his centenary year celebration, at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, in Bengaluru on April 09, 2018. Photo: Murali Kumar K

Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy addressing the farmers protest at Freedom park in Bengaluru on January 26, 2021. This was one of his last appearance at a protest site. Photo: Special Arrangement

Freedom fighter Doreswamy and former Minister B.T. Lalita Nayak along with other activists staging protest against BBMP for dumping garbage at Mandur in Bengaluru on June 16, 2014. Photo: Photo: G.P. Sampath Kumar

H.S. Doreswamy and activist Dr. Sudershan in solidarity with anti-corruption activistAnna Hazare’s satyagraha for Lokpal Bill, in Bengaluru on August 18, 2011. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

H.S. Doreswamy with historian Ramachandra Guha and activist Tara Krishnamurthy during a protest against CAA and NRC at Freedom Park on February 7, 2020. Photo: Sreenivasa Murthy V

H.S. Doreswamy shows his inked finger after casting his vote during Karnataka Assembly elections at Jayanagar Assembly Constituency in Bengaluru on June 11, 2018. Photo: Sreenivasa Murthy V

H.S. Doreswamy, Prasanna, Vijayamma, with writers and artists, collecting funds for "Literary Meet For Tolerance" to be held on 02 Sept. 2018, at Gandhi Statue on M G road, in Bengaluru on August 28, 2018. Photo: Murali Kumar K

Freedom fighter H.S.Doreswamy (left) with the then Editor-in-Chief, The Hindu, N. Ram at Ambedkar Bhavan, the venue of the 125th anniversary of The Hindu in Bangalore on November 08, 2003. Photo: T. L. Prabhakar

H.S. Doreswami takes oath during the World Blind Walk organised by Project Vision at St John’s College Koramangala in Bengaluru on October 13, 2016. Photo: Sudhakara Jain