Monuments at Hampi face flood threat as heavy rains force release of water from Tungabhadra reservoir

30 of the 33 crest gates of Tungabhadra reservoir were partially opened around noon to release over one lakh cusecs of water into the river, on July 13, 2022.

As incessant rains continue to lash the Tungabhadra river catchment area, especially in the Western Ghats and Malnad region, the inflow into Tungabhadra reservoir crossed one lakh cusecs by July 13 noon. Authorities have maintained almost the same amount of outflow from the dam, through canals and spillways, as the water in the reservoir reached the brim. The authorities have opened 30 of the 33 crest gates to release water into the river.

Just as the reservoir level touched 1631.51 feet holding 99.859 tmcft of water against the full level of 1633 feet with a total capacity of 105.788 tmcft at 8 am, authorities issued the third flood warning at 9 am, notifying the district administration of Ballari, Koppal, Vijayanagara and Raichur districts in Karnataka and that of Kurnool and Mahaboobnagar in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh about the possibility of increasing the discharge up to 1.5 lakh cusecs at any time and requesting them to take necessary precautions downstream.

Though the built capacity of the reservoir is 133 tmcft, the dam can hold only 105.788 tmcft owing to the accumulation of silt in the bed.

Some of the monuments at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, which is located on the bank of the Tungabhadra, were submerged by the overflowing river after the discharge from the reservoir crossed one lakh cusecs. As per information provided by locals, Purandara Matapa and the holy bathing spot Chakrateertha were among the monuments that were submerged. The premises of Rama Laxmana temple was inundated.

“As of now, no monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is submerged. Some of the monuments protected by the Government of Karnataka have been affected. We are closely monitoring the flood situation,” Nikhil Das, Superintendent of ASI (Hampi circle), told The Hindu.