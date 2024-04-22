GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindutva activists allegedly beat up truck driver in Belgavi

April 22, 2024 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some Hindutva activists allegedly beat up a truck driver suspecting him to be a cattle smuggler in Belagavi on Sunday night.

The young men stopped the truck near the Suvarna Soudha. They got into an argument with the driver and a high decibel quarrel ensued. The victim suffered injuries when a mob of around 50 youth beat him up. Police who learnt of the offence, rushed to the spot, rescued the driver and rushed him to the hospital.

Jagadish Shettar, former CM and BJP candidate from Belagavi visited the spot and spoke to the youth.

Deputy Commissioner of police Rohan Jagadeesh visited the spot.

The truck was going from Maharashtra to Hubballi. The vehicle had around 12 cattle, a police officer said. A case is being registered.

