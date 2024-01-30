GIFT a SubscriptionGift
H.D. Kumaraswamy will not support BJP in anything illegal, accuses Congress of allowing growth of Hindutva ideology in Karnataka

‘I am telling BJP also that I will not support them in any illegal things. Even today, my stand on hijab remains the same’

January 30, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy speaking to mediapersons regarding the flag row in Keragodu in Mandya district, on January 29, 2024.

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy speaking to mediapersons regarding the flag row in Keragodu in Mandya district, on January 29, 2024.

Accusing the Congress of allowing the growth of Hindutva ideology in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the Janata Dal (Secular) would not support all activities of the BJP.

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru on January 30, he said, “Because of your (Congress’s) mistakes, Mandya is beginning to resemble the coastal districts. People of Mandya are soft, tolerant and innocent. Is saffron politics growing because of me? Saffron is growing because of you (Congress). Your party is strengthening such (Hindutva) organisations.”

He cited recent incidents in Chamarajanagar and Arsikere where the Congress Minister and Congress legislator, respectively, were allegedly intolerant to cultural activities depicting Lord Ram.

‘My stand on hijab is the same’

In his first reaction on communal issues after joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the former Chief Minister said, “I am telling BJP that I will not support them in any illegal activities. Even today my stand on hijab issue remains the same.”

He pointed out that he had questioned the lack of transparency in collection of donations for building the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Incidentally, the controversy over hoisting the saffron flag in Keragodu in Mandya district of the first major communal incident in Old Mysore region, where JD(S) has a strong base of supporters, after the BJP and JD(S) entered into an alliance.

The former CM was reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s accusations that the JD(S) leader, alongside the BJP, was inciting violence by visiting Keragodu village in Mandya district that has remained tense after the district administration brought down a saffron flag from a 108 feet tall flag post and hoisted the tricolour in its place.

“What connection do I have with the incident? I did not instigate violence. BJP had organised the protest and they had invited me. My followers had also invited me. During my 13-minute speech at Keragodu, I did not discuss Hindutva or the bhagwa (saffron flag). I have only spoken about the failure of the government and also the local legislator who requires maturity and training. I have asked the Chief Minister to take action against erring officials.”

‘What is wrong with wearing a saffron shawl?’

On being questioned about wearing a saffron shawl, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “Is there anything wrong in wearing a saffron shawl? I have also worn blue shawl in the past when I have attended functions organised by Dalit organisations. Why are you (Congress) so upset about me wearing saffron, which is part of the national flag?”

He further said, “I do not have to learn anything from the Congress that instigated communal violence in Chennapatna in 1989 to unseat incumbent Chief Minister Veerendra Patil.”

He blamed the Congress for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaving the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee-led TMC and AAP deciding to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on their own.

