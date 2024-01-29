GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keragodu PDO suspended 

January 29, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Keragodu Gram Panchayat in Mandya, Jeevan B.M., was on Monday suspended from duty pending departmental inquiry.

The order dated January 29, 2024, issued by the Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat, cites alleged negligence by the PDO in according permission to Sri Gowri Shankar Seva Trust for erecting a flagpost on government land in violation of rules.

As per the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993 Rule 210 and relevant Government Order dated November 23, 2022, the immovable property of the gram panchayat cannot be given on lease, sold, or transferred by the GP without permission from the government, zilla panchayat, and taluk panchayat.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.