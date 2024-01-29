January 29, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Accusing the BJP of trying to deliberately disrupt communal harmony in Karnataka, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the saffron party was ‘starting it’s experiments of communal politics’ in Mandya like the way it did in the coastal region.

“The BJP and Sangh Parivar cannot digest the fact that there is peace in the society. By spreading the communal fire, the BJP is warming itself up. BJP leaders have stooped low,” Mr. Kharge posted on X on January 29, commenting on the Keregodu violence over the hoisting a saffron flag on government land.

He posed the following questions to Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra:

Who conspired to hoist the saffron bhagwa flag instead of the national flag?

Who instigated violation of the conditions imposed in the approval letter?

For how long did the BJP plan to scuttle peace?

Why does the BJP treat rules and regulations as dust under their feet?

He further said that, like the RSS that opposed the national flag, the BJP is also showing intolerance towards the national flag. “Instead of respecting the national flag, BJP is showing anger.”

Stating that BJP has certified itself as a party of traitors by showing disrespect to the national flag, Mr. Kharge said that if the BJP people do not like the national flag, Constitution and the country’s integrity, they can go to Pakistan. “Why are Mr. Ashok and Mr. Vijayendra angry even after the government met the aspirations behind erecting the flag post by hoisting the national flag?

“The government will put down any kind of trouble in this respect.”

The timeline of events at Keregodu

December 29, 2013: Sri Gowrishankar Seva Trust seeks permission to erect a flag post while promising to hoist the national flag and the State flag.

January 17, 2024: The trust members give an undertaking that no other flag. such as religious and political flags. will be hoisted. The undertaking states that they will only hoist the national flag and State flag.

January 18, 2024: Keregodu Gram Panchayat issues conditional approval that only national flag and State flag should be hoisted.

The conditions are: