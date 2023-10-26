October 26, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the State is celebrating the golden jubilee of being renamed as ‘Karnataka’ from the earlier ‘Mysore State’, Kannada University, Hampi, is all set to strike an agreement with a US-based firm to teach and popularise Kannada language that country.

Kannada University will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with Padaantaranga Corporation, California, US, for imparting a diploma in Kannada language for US students and its citizens. A three-month course would be offered through online classes with participation of teachers from both sides.

Kannada University Vice-chancellor D.V. Paramashivamurthy told The Hindu that the syndicate had approved the course and syllabus a few days ago. “We will soon sign the agreement with Padaantaranga Corporation, headed by its founder Guru Krishnamurthy, a Kannadiga, who had settled in the US many years ago.”

The university would offer the certificate, printed in both Kannada and English. The university would charge a minimal fee of about ₹1,000 per student.

Demand for Kannada

Prof. Paramashivamurthy said that there is a spike in the demand for learning Kannada abroad, particularly in the US these days, as many Karnataka-origin entrepreneurs, technocrats, academicians and organisations have achieved success and made a name in their respective fields. Children born to Karnataka-based parents, brought up in the US, have shown interest in learning their mother tongue, the vice-chancellor said.

Close to 200 students and citizens who have roots in Karnataka and US nationals have evinced interest to learn Kannada through online classes. Collaboration with the US firm provides an opportunity for the university to extend its reach beyond Karnataka and India, he said.

Mr Krishamurthy, a software professional, has been promoting Kannada language in the US for many years. He has been associated with Kannada organisations based in the US and other nations.

The Kannada University, which was set up in 1991, had earlier entered into an understanding with a German university during the when B. A. Vivek Rai was the vice-chancellor.

The university had come out with more than 1,600 publications, including Karnataka Devalaya Kosha and Kannada Vishwavidyalaya Shasana Samputa, when the late M. M. Kalburgi was the vice-chancellor.

Located near the historical site in Hampi, the university campus ‘Vidyaranya’ is spread over 700 acres. Unlike other universities, which are largely confined to one district, the Kannada University has jurisdiction over the entire Karnataka, with a focus on breaking disciplinary boundaries.

Kannada University faces a fund crunch

However, the university has been facing a shortage of funds. The vice-chancellor requested the State Government to provide adequate funds to clear pending dues as well as to provide fellowships to research scholars. He urged the government to provide at least ₹5 crore annually to the university.