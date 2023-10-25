HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kathe Koota conclave in Shiggaon on October 28 and 29

Two Kannada writers have formed this group to help literary enthusiasts to become independent writers and connect with readers

October 25, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst the general concern over decline in reading habits among people, a creative experiment taken up by two established Kannada writers to nurture emerging writers through social media is yielding dividends. The mentor duo has been guiding aspiring writers through a WhatsApp group titled Kathe Koota (story community or group) for the last seven years.

The brain behind the WhatsApp group is Gopala Krishna Kuntini, a former journalist and writer residing in Sullia. He reached out to Jogi, his childhood friend, a journalist, and a prominent Kannada writer, in June 2016 to explore the idea of establishing a forum to empower aspiring Kannada writers.

Today, the group’s membership transcends State borders and a handful of members even reside overseas. Regularly, members are encouraged to write stories and share them within the group. This exchange of creativity prompts constructive feedback from fellow members.

After five years of such a creative and collaborative journey, this group has successfully nurtured a talented group of young and passionate Kannada writers who have gone on to publish literary works. The group has also published two books which are a collection of shortstories authored by its members. The group’s fifth annual conclave is scheduled on October 28 and 29 in Shiggaon, Haveri district.

The event will be attended by distinguished personalities including renowned writer and director T.N. Seetharam, writer Raghavendra Patil, poet B.R. Lakshmana Rao, director B.S. Lingadevaru, and prominent Kannada book publishers Veerakaputra Srinivas and Jameel Sawanna.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.