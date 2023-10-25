HamberMenu
Actor Nagabhushana on the village comedy ‘Tagaru Palya’ and the relevance of rooted stories

Kannada actor Nagabhushana is upbeat about his next theatrical release ‘Tagaru Palya,’ a comedy-drama directed by debutant Umesh K Krupa, and produced by actor Dhananjaya

October 25, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Vivek M V
Vivek M.V.
Nagabhushana and Amrutha Prem in ‘Tagaru Palya’

Nagabhushana and Amrutha Prem in ‘Tagaru Palya’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In August 2022, Kannada actor Dhananjaya had promised to produce two films a year, out of which one he said would be from a debutant director. The upcoming release Tagaru Palya, by first-time filmmaker Umesh K Krupa, is a part of Dhananjaya’s vision to promote fresh talent. Bankrolled under Daali Pictures, the movie appears to have the characteristics of a ‘small’ film with enough elements to be a big-screen entertainer. 

Starring Nagabhushana and debutant Amrutha Prem, daughter of Kannada star Prem, Tagaru Palya will hit the screens on October 27. “The film is rooted in our rich village culture. For those who have grown up in an urban atmosphere, Tagaru Palya will transport them into a different world,” says Nagabhushana. 

The film revolves around incidents that happen in a single day. A couple (essayed by Tara and Rangayana Raghu) takes a vow to sacrifice a sheep for the sake of their daughter’s marriage. After they find an alliance, they plan to hold a sacrificial ritual and invite people for a feast. But the film takes a humorous turn when the sheep refuses to cooperate.

Tagaru Palya is the first big theatrical release for Nagabhushana, who came to the limelight in the industry with his hilarious performances in the lockdown film Ikkat, comic caper French Biriyani, and the romantic comedy web series Honeymoon. All three projects were directly released on streaming.

The actor, who effortlessly nails dark humour and connects with the audience with his natural performances, found it easy to portray a village boy in Tagaru Palya. “I hail from Tagarupura village in Chamarajanagar. Be it with my body language or my costumes, I was excited to recreate my growing-up days while essaying the character.”

A still from ‘Tagaru Palya’

A still from ‘Tagaru Palya’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

If done right, films with a village backdrop have got takers in Kannada. The Shivarajkumar-starrer Janumada Jodi, Yash-starrers Kirataka and Raja Huli, and Sathish Ninasam’s Ayogya are some of the village dramas that became blockbusters. Nagabhushana is confident of Tagaru Palya joining the league of such films. “The film discusses the value of relationships, raises the issues of farmers and tries to understand why villagers migrate to a big city like Bengaluru. The film has a message, but it’s delivered entertainingly,” he explains.

On the personal front, Nagabhushana is struggling to overcome a major setback. The actor was recently arrested after being involved in a car accident that killed a 48-year-old woman and injured her 58-year-old husband in Bengaluru. He later received station bail.

“I am trying to get over a mental breakdown,” he says. “But irrespective of my mental state, I shouldn’t forget that I am an artist, and my job is to entertain people. I have to drive myself to come out of this episode because, in cinema, a lot of people’s lives are involved. I can’t put their careers at risk by staying away from my job.”

Nagabhushana also tells us his biggest takeaway from the incident. “When everything is going right in your life, don’t expect it to last too long. Be prepared for anything. People see film personalities as privileged people. But a lot of actors like me have come up the ranks facing hardships. At the end of the day, one must realise that an artiste is also a sensitive person. The struggle I’ve undergone to move past this mishap will remain forever,” he signs off. 

