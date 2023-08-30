August 30, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress government launched Gruha Lakshmi, the much-awaited guarantee scheme providing financial aid of ₹2,000 to women head of families in Karnataka, in Mysuru on August 30.

The scheme was launched by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a function presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in front of a mammoth gathering of beneficiaries at Maharaja’s College.

After Mr Kharge inaugurated the event, Mr Gandhi pressed a button on an electronic tablet handed to him by government officials to launch the scheme.

Speaking after the launch, Mr Gandhi said crores of women in Karnataka, who had registered for the scheme, would receive financial assistance of ₹2,000 the moment he had pressed the button on the tablet.

“The women heads of families will start receiving ₹2,000 every month,” Mr Gandhi said declaring that Gruha Lakshmi scheme is the country’s largest money transfer scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and a host of Cabinet Ministers, including Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi were among those present at the launch.