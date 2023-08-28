HamberMenu
Gruha Lakshmi: Banks to process transfer of money to accounts from Aug. 30, says DKS

August 28, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during his visit to the venue where the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be launched, in Mysuru on Monday. Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar is seen.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during his visit to the venue where the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be launched, in Mysuru on Monday. Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar is seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the government would release funds towards payment of ₹2,000 under Gruha Lakshmi scheme on August 30, the day on which the fourth guarantee would be formally launched here, and banks would start the process of transferring money to the accounts of beneficiaries.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Gruha Lakshmi launch venue, Mr. Shivakumar, who took part in a trial run where select beneficiaries came live from their respective places and interacted with him ahead of launch, said nearly 50 lakh people had received messages on their phone numbers which they had given for amount transfer under the scheme. This was done to cross check their accounts, he added.

“All beneficiaries would be receiving ₹2,000 soon after banks process the account transfer,” he said.

He said the launch was happening across 10,000 locations in the State and some beneficiaries would be giving their feedback coming live in Mysuru. A giant screen had been installed at the venue at Maharaja’s College Grounds, he said.

Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar was present.

