‘’Gruha Lakshmi implementation not a demonstration of strength’’

August 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar said here on Saturday that the August 30th roll out of Gruha Lakshmi in Mysuru is not a demonstration of strength by the Congress.

She said it is a fulfillment of a promise made by the Congress to the voter and hence senior party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are taking part in it.  She was speaking to reporters after apprising herself of the preparations for the project.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru district in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa said Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar-Kodagu have nearly 16.27 lakh family heads as women and nearly 85 percent of the beneficiaries have registered.

More than 2000 buses will be deployed to bring the beneficiaries from the region and each Anganwadi will be provided with three buses to ferry its members. Every Anganwadi worker has to bring a minimum of seven fellow beneficiaries as it is a government programme and they expect more than 1 lakh beneficiaries to congregate.

