Five dead in accident near Belur

Five people died in an accident near Kalkere in Belur taluk of Hassan district on March 22, 2022.

Five people died in a head-on collision between a KSRTC bus and a car near Kalkere in Belur taluk of Hassan district on March 22.

The victims were travelling in the car died. They are yet to be identified.

Belur police have reached the spot. Many local people have gathered at the spot.


