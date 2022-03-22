Five dead in accident near Belur
Head-on collision between KSRTC bus and a car
Five people died in a head-on collision between a KSRTC bus and a car near Kalkere in Belur taluk of Hassan district on March 22.
The victims were travelling in the car died. They are yet to be identified.
Belur police have reached the spot. Many local people have gathered at the spot.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.