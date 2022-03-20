Tumakuru accident: Driver arrested, conductor recovering in hospital

Driver claims steering wheel malfunctioned while he was negotiating a curve

Driver claims steering wheel malfunctioned while he was negotiating a curve

The Pavagada police on Sunday arrested the driver of an overcrowded private bus who lost control of the wheel near Pavagada on Saturday resulting in the death of five passengers.

In his statement, the driver, Raghu, told the police that while negotiating a curve on the road, the steering jammed. The bus which was heading to Pavagada from Y.N. Hosakote, toppled, injuring over 40 people. The latest police figures say that 53 people were injured.

Raghu and the conductor Murali sustained injuries but fled the scene. “We tracked down Raghu, who was treated and produced before the magistrate. He is in police custody for further investigation. We also found the conductor who is currently in hospital under police supervision,” said a police officer.

Investigators are sceptical of Raghu’s statement that the steering wheel malfunctioned and are waiting for the report from the team of inspectors from the Transport Department.

Passengers who survived said that the driver had repeatedly ignored their requests to slow down. “We are also waiting for the medical report to ascertain whether Raghu was intoxicated while at the wheel,” the police officer added.

‘Couldn’t stop passengers from boarding’

Murali, who was hired four months ago, said that despite his warnings people were boarding or clambering onto the bus.

“There was a heavy rush as two buses scheduled to ply the route were cancelled on Saturday. Villagers would have beaten me if he did not stop the bus to pick them up,” said Murali.

The police are yet to arrest the owner of the bus. “We will question the driver and the conductor before taking legal action against the owner,” said the police.