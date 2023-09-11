HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

FIR against Minister for encroaching land

September 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka police have registered an FIR against Planning and Statistics Minister D. Sudhakar among three others for allegedly encroaching a piece of land forcibly.

Based on the complaint on Sunday, the police have charged Sudhakar and others under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act and also under section 427 (mischief to cause loss or damage), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (roiting), 447 (criminal trespass) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). 

Mr. Sudhakar, who is said to be partner in a real estate company, had allegedly encroached upon a piece of land belonging to Subbamma and allegedly assaulted her daughter when she objected, said police sources. 

Even though there was a case pending before the court over the dispute of the land, the accused allegedly barged into her property and demolished the house and assaulted the family members . The accused also abused the victim’s family using her caste identity, the complainant has alleged.

 The victim also approached the Social Welfare Department seeking help before approaching the police to file a complaint.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.