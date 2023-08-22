BBMP removes unauthorised banner near Karnataka Congress office, imposes ₹50,000 fine

August 22, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Bengaluru:

On Monday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) took down an unauthorized banner that had been erected near the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Queens Road and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for the violation.

In an official statement, the BBMP said that the banner was installed in the Miller’s Tank Bed Area on Queens Road, which comes under Vasanth Nagar Ward No. 93. The purpose of the banner was to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs.

“The said banner was put up without taking the permission of the BBMP so the fine was levied on the president of the KPCC,” the release added.