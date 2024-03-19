GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Explosives recovered from parked tractor in Bellandur

The police suspect that it was used to break rocks or for quarry purposes

March 19, 2024 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur police, during routine patrolling, discovered a bunch of gelatin sticks and an electrical detonator stored in the box of a parked tractor at a labour shed opposite a school in Chikkanayakanahalli on Sunday night.

Revannsiddappa, Police Sub Inspector, alerted his senior before seizing the material and registering an FIR against the owner of the tractor under the Explosives Act and section 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC.

Initial probe revealed that the explosive material was found to be in violation of licensing conditions and negligence in the way it was stored, a police officer part of the investigation said.

The police are now on the lookout for the tractor owner to ascertain the source of the explosive material. The police suspect that it was used to break rocks or for quarry purposes.

This incident comes in the wake of the recent blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe, which injured nine people. All the injured in the incident have been treated and discharged from the hospital, while the NIA and the city police continue to hunt for the person who planted IED and is presently on the run.

