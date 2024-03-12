Wall painter from Uttar Pradesh arrested for setting fire to temple car

March 12, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Villagers caught a 35-year-old wall painter from Uttar Pradesh who had set fire to a temple car parked at the Kalleshwara swamy temple premises of Tumakuru district on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Radshesham from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who used to stay in the village and was doing odd jobs after his friends returned to their native place.

The accused was living alone and was said to be mentally disturbed, the police said. The accused walked into the temple premises and set fire to the car. Passers-by noticed the fire and tried to put it out, but it was too late. By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the car was gutted.

The villagers caught Radhesham and handed him over to the police. Based on the complaint, the police charged the accused under Section 436 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for further investigation. The burnt car is said to be several hundred years old. The annual fair of the temple was supposed to be started on March 20.

Meanwhile, a BJP worker posted the incident on social media with an intent to give it a communal colour. Taking strong exception to this, the police said they will initiate legal action against Shakuntala Nataraj and her associates who were habitual offenders and arrested earlier for similar offences. As many as three FIRs have been filed against Ms. Shakuntala for her racist and communal remarks on social media and for posting objectionable tweets against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.