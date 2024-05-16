Desi rice mela in Mysuru to highlight rice diversity

Sahaja Samrudha in collaboration with Rebuild India Fund and Save Our Rice Campaign has organised ‘Desi Rice Mela’ to showcase a slice of the rice diversity of the country and highlight some of the lesser known varieties.

It will be held on May 18 and 19 at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry and the organisers described the event as a celebration of rice diversity.

It is also an attempt to showcase the agricultural diversity and the imperatives of preserving and conserving the rare varieties and variants of rice some of which are tottering on the brink of extinction, said Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samrudha.

He said and astounding varieties of rice, from different regions of the State would be exhibited and the public would be introduced to some of the unheard of varieties at the mela.

“Many in the present generation are not aware of diversity of rice in India which had one lakh varieties of rice before the Green Revolution. Now only 30,000 varieties are there in our gene banks,” said Mr. Krishnaprasad whose organisation is advocating indigenous crops and engaged in conservation of rate varieties of rice apart from promoting cultivation of millets.

He said Karnataka is also blessed with a rich culinary heritage each variety of rice is characterised by its distinct textures, flavours, and tastes.

Mr. Krishnaprasad said that there is a strong belief among the farmers of the medicinal properties of some of the varieties of rice but added that its health benefits has only recently started evincing attention and perhaps requires more studies.

Among some of the rice varieties to be displayed are Gandhasale, Ambemour, and Jeeriga Samba which are scented varieties used in preparation of special rice dishes including pulav, briyani, and phirni. Payasa gets a unique taste when prepared with Burma Black rice while Rajamudi was the preferred variety of the Wadiyars, the rulers of Mysuru, said Mr. Krishnaprasad.

For the public desi rice food competition has been organised on May 19 from 12.30 p.m. to popularise desi rice dishes while there will be painting contest for children below 12 years of age from 10.30 a.m.

For details contact Komal-988090086/08