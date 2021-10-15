Dasara illumination in Mysuru extended for nine more days: CM

The illumination stretches up to 102 km and includes 40 junctions

On popular demand, the Dasara illumination, which was supposed to have ended on October 15 with the culmination of festivities in Mysuru, has been extended for nine more days.

The illumination, which stretches up to 102 km and includes 40 junctions, has been a big hit. Stakeholders of tourism industry and locals had sought continuation of the feature to keep the momentum alive for a few more days with school vacations under way and tourists continuing to visit the city post-Dasara.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a decision has been taken to continue with the illumination in view of increase in tourist footfall, and also demand from elected representatives and locals.

“I have come to know that a lot of visitors from various districts are thronging Mysuru to look at the illuminated city. The Minister in-charge of Mysuru district too has sought an extension. Therefore, the illumination will be extended by nine more days,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Bommai visited Suttur Mutt and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami. He was accompanied by his wife and other family members. He later went to the palace for inauguration of Jamboo Savari.