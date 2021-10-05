As Dasara approaches, one more ‘Ambaari’ to join KSTDC fleet

Demand for tickets on open roof hop-on hop-off bus is picking up as tourists enthralled by illuminated Mysuru

The rising popularity of ‘Ambaari’, the hop-on hop-off double-decker bus in Mysuru has prompted the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to add one more bus to the existing fleet of two buses ahead of the Dasara festivities.

In anticipation of greater response when Mysuru comes alive with expansive illumination, another open roof bus is expected to be deployed to ferry tourists around the city to experience its heritage beauty and explore its architectural marvels.

Sources in KSTDC told The Hindu that the number of passengers goes up in the evenings, that is for rides after 5 p.m., as tourists wish to experience the illuminated city.

“So far, the response has been good. After a dull start, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, number of tourists taking the open roof bus service has picked up. As of now, locals and those from neighbouring districts are taking the rides. From October 7 onwards, the bus is expected to get more passengers with a rise in domestic tourism despite being celebrations being low-key,” a source said.

Ambaari is a 40-seat bus, but the lower AC deck is mostly unoccupied. All passengers opt to travel on the roof. Officials are hopeful of the bus being packed when tourist visit Mysuru during the festive season.

After facing many hitches in the last one-and-a-half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, Ambaari hit the road in the first week of September, offering a new platform to experience and explore the city’s heritage wonders.

Tourists have started visiting Mysuru, though in small numbers, after the withdrawal of weekend lockdown, and the KSTDC is hoping to attract more tourists to its open roof bus initiative.

The relaxation of curbs was welcomed by stakeholders of the tourism industry as they look forward to a revival of tourism in the ensuing Dasara season.

The price of a ticket on the bus is ₹250. The bus route covers Hotel Mayura KSTDC office, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Crawford Hall, Kukkarahalli Lake, University of Mysore, Folklore Museum, Ramaswamy Circle, Palace Karikallu Thotti, Jayamarthanda Gate of the palace, zoo, Karanji Lake, Jockey Quarters’ Circle, Snow City, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap, and City Railway Station. The tour culminates at Hotel Mayura KSTDC office.