Low-key Mysuru Dasara gets off to a traditional start

Former CM S.M. Krishna urges Karnataka government to project Mysuru and its tourist attractions, focusing on the world famous Dasara festivities

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Karnataka Government would make all efforts to put Dasara celebrations in the city on the international tourism map by developing a tourist circuit with Mysuru in the centre.

After inauguration of Mysuru Dasara, or the nada habba (festival of the State), on the premises of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills, he said Mysuru would be promoted and marketed, keeping Dasara in focus, and tourism activities would be conceptualised on the lines of tourism-centric events at international tourist hotspots like Paris and Rome.

A Mysuru tourist circuit would be created in consultations with experts and the people engaged in tourism promotion.

This year's celebrations, like last year, have been scaled down in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar welcomed the guests, including Ministers B.A. Basavaraj, B.C. Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, R. Ashok, V. Sunil Kumar, K.C. Narayana Gowda, MLAs Tanveer Sait, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, and Harshavardhan.

The Dasara festivities were inaugurated by former chief minister S.M. Krishna by lighting the traditional lamp and showering flower petals on the idol of the presiding deity placed in a silver chariot. He urged Mr. Bommai to develop Mysuru as a key tourist destination by creating a circuit or a package for tourists. “By Dasara 2022, a clear concept on projecting Mysuru and its tourism, focusing on the world famous Dasara, can be worked out. Though I don’t have a clear concept, you and your Cabinet colleagues and MLAs can work out the concept and implement it by next Dasara,” he urged Mr. Bommai.

He requested the CM to create a platform for tourists to experience Mysuru Dasara and tourist destinations like Hampi, Belur, Halebeedu, Badami, and Pattadakal. Tourism brings revenue to Karnataka with larger footfall and bigger income.

He cited the example of Singapore which attracts lakhs of international tourists every year, and how he had developed close relations with the then leadership of the country during his tenure as the CM.

“Mysuru is a blessed place, and has everything for making the city a major tourist destination. Dasara and the events associated with the festivities are among the key attractions. These features need to be harnessed for the city’s promotion as a tourist destination.”

Mr. Krishna recalled his association with Mysuru and the festivities since his childhood. “I have a close bond with Mysuru, as I completed my studies in the city. I used to go to Chamundi Hills and pray to the Goddess. I used to climb the steps of the hills.”

He cited Dasara music concerts by eminent musicians, including Vidwan Pitilu Chowdaiah, and the famous wrestling bouts during the festivities.

The former CM recollected the invaluable contributions of Mysuru maharajas and the diwans of the erstwhile kingdom, who gave a special meaning to the celebrations, and how Mysuru Dasara became a ‘nada habba’.

MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, in his presidential remarks, praised Mr. Krishna and his contribution that laid a clear path for the growth of Karnataka.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, in his address, said Mr. Krishna was the right choice of dignitary to inaugurate the festivities as his contributions to Karnataka and its development are immense.