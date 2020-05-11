Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka records 10 new cases

Ten new cases have been detected on Monday taking the total number of positive cases to 858. These include 31 COVID-19 deaths, one non-COVID death and 422 discharges.

The new cases include three from Davangere, two each from Bagalkote and Bidar and one each from Vijayapura, Kalaburgi and Haveri.

While the patient from Haveri has a travel history to Mumbai, one case from Bagalkote has a travel history to Ahmedabad. The rest are all primary and secondary contacts of previous patients.

Coronavirus
