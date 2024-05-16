GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Council polls: 34 candidates from three constituencies

Published - May 16, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The process of filing the nomination papers for the Legislative Council polls concluded here on Thursday.

For the South Teachers’ Constituency, a total of 13 candidates have filed their nomination papers. They include eight independents. K. Vivekananda is the JD(S) and BJP alliance candidate and former MLC Maritebbe Gowda is the Congress candidate among others. Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj has entered the poll race filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

Ten candidates have filed their nominations for South West Teachers’ Constituency. They include eight Independents. K.K. Manjunath Kumar of the Congress and S.L. Bhoje Gowda of the JD(S) and BJP alliance are in the poll fray among others. S.R. Harish Acharya is an Independent candidate.

Eleven candidates are in the poll fray in South West Graduates’ constituency. The candidates include eight Independents. Ayanur Manjunath of the Congress and Dhananjaya Sarji of BJP are in the fray along with former MLA Raghupathi Bhat who is an independent.

May 20 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on Friday.

