Coronavirus: Udupi records first positive case

A 34-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi. This is the first COVID-19 positive case in the district.

A press release issued by the District Health and Family Welfare Officer on Wednesday said that the man had come from Dubai to Udupi district on March 18.

Since he showed symptoms of COVID-19, he was admitted to the District Government Hospital on March 23. His throat swab was sent for test and the preliminary report stated that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The man is from Udupi district, the release said.

