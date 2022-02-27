Congress re-launches Mekedatu padayatra in Karnataka

The ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ padayatra launched on January 9 had been temporarily suspended on January 13 owing to rising numbers of COVID 19 in the State

Over a month after suspending the padayatra from Mekedatu seeking implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project, Congress on February 27 relaunched it from Ramanagaram, about 45 kms from here, as thousands of workers from Cauvery basin districts joined the march.

The padayatra will culminate at National College grounds in Basavanagudi on March 3 after covering about 170 Kms and about 15 assembly constituencies over 9 days.

On February 27, Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala launched the walk from Ramanagar as the frontline party leadership put up a united face before the crowd. Mr. Surjewala said that he was confident of the walk proving a success. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP government had not done anything in the last three years and that the ‘double engine’ governments of BJP at the State and the centre had not brought perceived benefits. “There are no legal hassles to the project. The project could have received environmental permission in two days.”

Though taunted by the Janata Dal Secular over the padayatra, the KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar refused to be drawn into it, and said he is not bothered about those comments. He said that they would “wholeheartedly cooperate with the government in launching the project if it secures permission.”

‌The nearly ₹9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River meant to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring districts, and generate 400 MW, has been hanging in the fire for over two years. The project, which has been opposed by Tamil Nadu, seeks to impound 67 tmcft. of water at Mekedatu. Karnataka submitted the detailed project report seeking permission to start the project in 2019 and is awaiting environmental clearance as large tracts of thick forest in Cauvery wildlife sanctuary is to be submerged.

Seen as a political strategy of the Congress to attract Vokkaligas in the Cauvery basin districts where the party is in a direct fight with Janata Dal-Secular that derives strength from the majority Vokkaliga population, the padayatra has been criticised by the ruling BJP as well as the JD(S) that fears erosion of its base, especially after Vokkaliga strongman from Kanakapura D.K. Shivakumar took over as KPCC President. On his part, Mr. Shivakumar has been travelling to Vokkaliga dominated districts of Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Tumakuru to drum up support from the party workers and general public alike. The Cauvery issue remains an emotive one in the basin districts as the river is the lifeline.